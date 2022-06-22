© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WVPE is a media sponsor for the Round Barn Theatre at Nappanee featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published June 22, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT
Facebook Event Cover (85).png

WVPE is a media sponsor for the Round Barn Theatre at Nappanee featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel. This classic musical follows the romance of Billy Bigelow, a charming carousel barker, and Julie Jordan, a pretty worker from a nearby mill. After they marry, the couple finds themselves unemployed. When Billy discovers Julie is pregnant, he resorts to extreme measures to make money-a decision leading to tragedy. Ticket information available at TheBarnsAtNappanee.com.