WVPE is a media sponsor for the Round Barn Theatre at Nappanee featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel. This classic musical follows the romance of Billy Bigelow, a charming carousel barker, and Julie Jordan, a pretty worker from a nearby mill. After they marry, the couple finds themselves unemployed. When Billy discovers Julie is pregnant, he resorts to extreme measures to make money-a decision leading to tragedy. Ticket information available at TheBarnsAtNappanee.com.