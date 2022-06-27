Missouri prosecutor raises concerns about enforcing 'mean' state abortion ban

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, who calls Missouri’s new law that bans abortion except for medical emergencies “mean.” The law forces victims of incest to bear their abuser’s child and might lead to the prosecution of mothers who try to end a pregnancy on their own.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.