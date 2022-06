WVPE is a media sponsor for the Lerner Theatre presenting an evening with singer-songwriter Todd Rundgren. Todd Rundgren is bringing The Unpredictable Tour to the Lerner Theatre in Downtown Elkhart, Saturday night, July 9th. Some of the singer’s most well-known songs include I Saw the Light, Hello It’s Me and Bang The Drum. Get details and a link to tickets at TheLerner.com.