Tonight at 7pm: Uncommon Ground: A story of civility in a multi-year dialogue on abortion

Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe V Wade, how do we talk about abortion? This program tells a dramatic story.

Following a terrorist attack on abortion clinics in Boston and Virginia, committed Boston activists on both sides of the abortion debate cautiously entered a multi-year dialogue in the wake of a tragedy. What ensued astonished everyone: they actually developed deep affection for one another in spite of their differences. As this issue is again an election year lightning rod, the experience of these activists -- all women -- has much to tell us about how to conduct civil dialogue about emotionally-charged issues in our polarized society.