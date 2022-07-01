Join WVPE and Fernwood Botanical Garden for "Fernwood Friday" on July 15th

88.1 WVPE is partnering with Fernwood Botanical Garden for "Fernwood Friday" on July 15th. Join us from 5:30-9 pm at Fernwood Botanical Garden on Range Line Road in Niles, Michigan. There will be live music with VibeNation plus food and drink available for purchase on-site. Be sure to bring a blanket or a lawn chair! Admission is free to WVPE and Fernwood members - $5 for non-members. For more information and a link to tickets, go HERE.