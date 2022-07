Find the original segment here.

The Philippine government ordered the Rappler news site to shut down.

Rappler’s CEO and founder, Maria Ressa, won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for her work safeguarding press freedoms in the Philippines. Here & Now revisits a conversation we had with her in May 2022.

