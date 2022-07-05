WVPE is a media sponsor for Premiere Arts presenting the musical Something Rotten! at The Lerner

WVPE is a media sponsor for Premiere Arts presenting the Renaissance musical farce Something Rotten! at the Lerner Theatre, July 15th - 17th. Set in the 1590’s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s first musical. Get tickets and information at PremierArts.org.