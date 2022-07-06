Hoosiers rally for abortion rights on day special session was supposed to begin

Dozens of Hoosiers rallied outside the Statehouse Wednesday to “keep the fire burning” in support of abortion rights.

The rally marked the day Indiana lawmakers were supposed to meet in a special session. That got pushed back as Republicans craft an abortion ban in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning its long-standing abortion rights precedents.

Tracey Nix, one of the protesters, said she thinks the delay is meant to quiet some of the opposition to the impending anti-abortion measure.

“But it’s not going to go away. We’re not going to go away," Nix said. "We believe that women should have the right to choose what happens with their bodies.”

Mara Edwards was handing out water and sunscreen to protesters. She said Hoosiers need to stay informed about what lawmakers plan to do.

“Stay angry," Edwards said. "Stay vocal.”

Legislators plan to return to the Statehouse for the special session beginning July 25.

