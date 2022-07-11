What June hiring gains mean for a potential recession

Recession watchers breathed a sigh of relief last week after the June employment report showed clear hiring gains. The U.S. economy grew by 372,000 new jobs last month — outpacing expectations. So should we still be worried about a recession?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill On Money.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.