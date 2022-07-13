© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Holcomb names former supermarket executive as Department of Labor chief

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 13, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT
An Indiana government center building in downtown Indianapolis displays the words "Indiana, A State That Works." Between those words is a white outline of the state over a blue starburst.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Former Marsh supermarket executive David Redden will lead the Indiana Department of Labor.

The Indiana Department of Labor’s newest leader is a longtime grocery chain executive.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that David Redden will lead the state’s labor department, starting July 25. Redden served nearly 20 years as the senior vice president for human resources at Marsh, an Indiana-based supermarket chain that shut down a few years ago.

Redden will take over the job from Joe Hoage, who became the head of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles in May.

The Department of Labor monitors workplace safety and health, including inspections, and enforces wage and hour laws, as well as youth employment rules.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri.
