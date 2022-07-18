Join WVPE Music in the Gardens on Friday July 29 at The History Museum in South Bend

Join WVPE on Friday July 29 at The History Museum in South Bend for Music In The Gardens from 5 to 9:30pm for Music In The Gardens. Big Daddy Dupree & the Broke & Hungry Blues Band will take center stage with live blues favorites. Attendance will be limited so get your tickets now before it's too late. Members of WVPE and The History Museum pay $5 until July 22, then the fee jumps to $10. It's also $10 for non-members. Please bring a lawn chair for a perfect spot on the lawn. The Landing will also be there with great food and drink for purchase. Get tickets now HERE.