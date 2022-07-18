Monday Night Special: The Emergence of Stevie Wonder - 3 Hour Special, 7-10pm

The early emergence and on-going stellar career of musician STEVIE WONDER is explored and discussed . Music will be sampled from throughout the multiple Grammy-award winning journey of Stevie Wonder with commentary by music educators Birgitta Johnson and Alisha Lola Jones, NPR Music Critic Ann Powers, Rolling Stone Magazine's Anthony DeCurtis, music critic Holly Gleason, and music journalist Mark Kemp. Award-winning music documentarian Paul Ingles produces and hosts.