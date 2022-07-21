Is climate change affecting your mental health? Check out this resource list
Is climate change affecting your mental health? Indiana Public Broadcasting has collected some online resources to help. This is just a small list, but many of these sites have links to other resources as well. We may update this with Indiana-specific resources as we find them.
- Climate Psychology Alliance of North America
- Climate-aware therapist directory
- Book suggestions
- Podcasts, blogs and talks
- Climate-aware therapist training and events
- Climate cafe trainings
- The Good Grief Network
- Online 10-step peer support program
- Program facilitator training
- Podcast
- Suggested material for reading, viewing and listening
- Yoga videos
- Working on a book due out in April 2023
- The Alliance for Ecotherapy & Social Justice
- Ecotherapy education and leadership
- Events and webinars
- Newsletter
- Climate Cafes (United Kingdom based)
- Periodic meetings to discuss climate change
- Information on how to host a climate cafe
- “All We Can Save” Circles
- Small groups read and discuss the book “All We Can Save” edited by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine K. Wilkinson
- Peer support
- The Children & Nature Network
- Supports and mobilizes people to create programs to help kids get outdoors and connect with nature
- How-to guides for families, youth, schools and cities
- Events and conferences
- Climate Awakening
- Peer support groups
- Link to the book “Facing the Climate Emergency” by Margaret Klein Salamon
- The Work That Reconnects Network
- An empowerment process based on the work of Joanna Macy — an environmental activist, author and scholar of Buddhism
- Connect to or become a facilitator
- Blog and community forum
- Suggested material for reading, viewing and listening
This resource is part of the reporting from a story about climate therapy.
