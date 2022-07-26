© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Indiana Senate committee adds more restrictions to its nearly total abortion ban

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 26, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT
The Indiana Senate Rules Committee holds a hearing in the Senate chamber, which is viewed from the back of the room. Members of the public sit in chairs facing towards the front of the room, where lawmakers sit.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
The Senate Rules Committee advanced the abortion ban bill to the full Senate by a vote of 7-5, with one Republican joining Democrats in voting against it.

Indiana Senate Republicans added further restrictions to their proposed abortion ban Tuesday.

The measure, SB 1 (ss), bans abortions except in cases of rape and incest and when the life of the pregnant person is at risk.

But a Senate committee changed the rape and incest exception. Now, an abortion could only be performed if the pregnancy is less than eight weeks “post-fertilization.” If the pregnant person is younger than 16 years old, then they can access abortion in the cases of rape and incest up to 12 weeks after fertilization.

Democrats, like Sen. Tim Lanane (D-Anderson), called those time limits arbitrary.

“If you’re wanting to basically say you can’t get an abortion if you’re raped, this is probably the way to do it,” Lanane said.

READ MORE: Indiana Senate lawmakers begin special session with testimony on abortion ban

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Democrats questioned Sen. Sue Glick (R-LaGrange), the bill’s author, about the time limits. She said eight weeks is soon enough for a 16-year-old rape or incest victim to know they’re pregnant.

“You have to also understand, they’ve been through a traumatic experience," Glick said. "So, they should have, at that point, reported it to someone.”

That runs contrary to expert testimony lawmakers heard during the committee hearing.

The bill is now headed to the full Senate, which is scheduled to consider further amendments Thursday. One Republican – Sen. Mark Messmer (R-Jasper) – joined Democrats in voting against committee passage of the measure. Messmer said every anti-abortion organization that contacted him about the legislation urged him to vote no.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri.
