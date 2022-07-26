Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan causes problems for U.S. and China

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s proposed visit to Taiwan is fueling frustration in China and causing headaches for the Biden administration.

The White House is raising concerns that any trip by Pelosi could lead to an escalation of the relationships with China and see new aggression from China targetted at Taiwan.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Zack Cooper, a research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute where he studies the U.S. relationship with China.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.