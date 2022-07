The new documentary “We Met in Virtual Reality” was filmed entirely in virtual reality chat rooms and focuses on the deep relationships that are often formed. The film debuts tonight on HBO and will be streamed on HBO Max.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with director Joe Hunting.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.