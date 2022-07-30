Indiana Senate easily approves its version of inflation relief

The Indiana Senate approved its version of inflation relief Saturday, setting up a showdown with the House over what the final package will look like.

The House plan is simple: send $225 checks to Hoosiers.

But Senate Republicans say that process is cumbersome and could add to inflation. Instead, Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle) said they want to suspend the state sales tax on utility bills – electricity, water, gas, internet and phone – for six months. They estimate it will save the average household $120 over that time.

“This is the most efficient way to go about refunding some of the dollars back to the taxpayer,” Holdman said.

Democrats like Sen. Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) proposed a plan – which was rejected by Senate Republicans Friday – that is similar to the House’s proposal.

“Our plan didn’t cost the state any more money than your plan and it put more money in the taxpayers’ pockets than what yours does,” Taylor said.

The Senate Republican plan, SB 3 (ss), also temporarily limits state taxes on gasoline and spends hundreds of millions of dollars to pay down state pension debt.

