Insurrectionist Guy Reffitt faces the longest sentence given so far for storming the Capitol
Insurrectionist Guy Reffitt has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for leading a mob to the Capitol doors, carrying a weapon and threatening family members. Divisions in his family reflect divisions in the country now.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Andrea Bernstein, co-host of the podcast “Will Be Wild.”
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
