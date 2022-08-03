NPR's staff rounds up the best video games of 2022 so far
NPR staff and contributors weigh in on their favorite games of 2022 so far. Here & Now’s Scott Tong is joined by show producer James Mastromarino to break down some of the picks.
NPR’s staff picks for best game of 2022 so far
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Elden Ring
- Nock
- Stray
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
- Neon White
- Norco
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Vampire Survivors
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Citizen Sleeper
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
- Powerwash Simulator
- Triangle Strategy
- Tunic
- Commander Legends: Battle for Buldur’s Gate
- King of Fighters XV
- Strange Horticulture
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
- Sifu
- Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Aperture Desk Job
- Weird West
- Card Shark
- AI: The Somnium Files – Nirvana Initiative
- Vermillion
