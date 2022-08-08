Join Us at the 25th annual EnviroFest on Saturday, August 20, at Island Park in Elkhart

Join Us for Family Fun at the 25th annual EnviroFest on Saturday, August 20, from 3-9 PM at Island Park in Elkhart. You’ll find food vendors, booths, a raffle & silent auction, live music, kids’ area, entertainment, beer & wine garden, and more! The music begins at 3 with Acoustic Gravity followed by Memphis Underground at 6. Tickets are $5 per family. WVPE members and their families get in free. Members, check your email for your code. Load up the kids and join us for food, music and fun at EnviroFest. Get the link for tickets and info at ElkhartEnviroFest.com.

