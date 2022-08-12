WVPE is a media sponsor for the Round Barn Theatre at Nappanee featuring Big Fish, based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the film directed by Tim Burton. Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest! His incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him. But, his son Will, who’s about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales. Find out more about Big Fish atW-V-P-E is a media sponsor for the Round Barn Theatre at Nappanee featuring Big Fish, based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the film directed by Tim Burton. Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest! His incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him. But, his son Will, who’s about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales. Find out more about Big Fish at TheBarnsAtNappanee.com.