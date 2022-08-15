One year later: Reflecting on the state of Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover

A year ago Monday, the Taliban marched into Kabul, Afghanistan, taking over the city and country. The U.S. withdrew troops and began an evacuation that turned chaotic and deadly.

Associated Press correspondent Kathy Gannon has covered Afghanistan and Pakistan for three decades and talks to Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about the state of Afghanistan a year on.

