WVPE is a media sponsor for Go Fest 20-22, a weekend of music in downtown Goshen Friday, August 26th and Saturday, August 27th. There will be live bands, craft beer, and food trucks at Goshen’s Ignition Music Garage at Goshen Brewing Company. Bands feature the Futurebirds, Israel Nash, Liz Cooper, Repeat Repeat, Go Rounds and many others! Learn more about Go Fest at GoshenBrewing.com.