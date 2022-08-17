© 2022 WVPE
Jazz up your summer playlist with new songs from Samara Joy, Braxton Cook, Snarky Puppy and more

Published August 17, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
Samara Joy. (Shervin Lainez Press)
What’s on your summer playlist? Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Keanna Faircloth, host of the “Artimacy” podcast, about some new jazz releases that are in heavy rotation on hers.

New jazz recommendations, from ‘Artimacy’ host Keanna Faircloth

  • Can’t Get Out of This Mood” by Samara Joy, from her forthcoming album “Linger Awhile”


Watch on YouTube.

  • MB (for Ma’Khia Bryant)” by Braxton Cook


Watch on YouTube.

  • Fria” by Lauren Henderson, from her latest album “La Bruja”


Watch on YouTube.

  • Eleanor Rigby” by The String Queens


Watch on YouTube.

  • Under My Own Weather” by Carolyn Malachi, from her forthcoming EP “Counter Narratives”
  • Bet” by Snarky Puppy, from their forthcoming album “Empire Central”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

