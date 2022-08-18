Pelosi's Taiwan visit likely makes the island less secure

Taiwan and the United States have agreed to start trade talks and to discuss China’s economic coercion.

This comes after Chinese forces have been carrying out air and sea military drills in the Taiwan Strait following Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit earlier this month and a U.S. Congressional delegation’s arrival in Taipei this week.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Shelley Rigger, professor of political science at Davidson College and the author of a number of books, including “Why Taiwan Matters.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

