Community Foundation of St. Joseph County presents the South Bend Symphony Orchestra live on WVPE

Tune into 88.1 WVPE this Saturday night, Aug. 20, as the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County presents the South Bend Symphony Orchestra live. Featuring music of “love and passion,” the concert includes a preview of West Side Story and an intermission conversation with South Bend Symphony Music Director Alastair Willis and South Bend Civic Theatre Executive Director Aaron Nichols. We’ll close out the broadcast with selections from last week’s “Lifting Our Voices: A Celebration of African American Music and Dance”. Listen Saturday night from 7 to 9 right here on 88.1 WVPE.