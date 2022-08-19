© 2022 WVPE
Holcomb names new Department of Workforce Development commissioner

By Lauren Chapman
Published August 19, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT
Indiana Department of Workforce Development's new commission David Adams stands in a stairwell with windows and metal pipes. He leans on one arm on the stair railing, wearing a black suit with no tie. He looks directly into the camera and smiles.
Provided by Governor Holcomb's office
David Adams is the new commissioner of the Department of Workforce Development.

David Adams is the new commissioner of the Department of Workforce Development. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his selection Friday.

Adams is leaving the University of Cincinnati where he was the chief innovation officer. He launched the 1819 Innovation Hub in 2018, which connects businesses and academia.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to connect and convene Indiana’s talent pool with the resources the state has built to skill-up workers, matching them with the best in-demand careers that they are suited for,” said Adams in a statement provided by the governor’s office.

He previously worked in Indiana government as the executive director of the Indiana Public Retirement System from 2005 to 2007.

Adams fills the vacancy left by former Commissioner Fred Payne. Payne left the department on July 8 to serve as the president and CEO of the United Way of Central Indiana.

Adams starts on Sept. 19.

Contact Lauren at lchapman@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.

Lauren Chapman
Lauren is the digital editor for our statewide collaboration, and is based in Indianapolis at WFYI. Since starting for IPB News in 2016, she's covered everything from protests and COVID-19 to esports and policy. She's a proud Ball State University alumna and grew up on the west side of Indianapolis.
