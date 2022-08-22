© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Holcomb appoints Stephen Jones as Indiana state fire marshal

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 22, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT
A professional headshot of Stephen Jones, when he was serving as fire marshal of Brownsburg, Indiana. Jones is a White man with dark gray hair and glasses. He's wearing his uniform - a dark coat with red pins on the lapels, a white shirt with pins on the collar and a black tie. Behind Jones is an American flag.
Courtesy of the Brownsburg Fire Territory
Brownsburg Fire Marshal Stephen Jones was appointed by the governor to serve as the Indiana state fire marshal.

Indiana has a new state fire marshal – a position responsible for investigating suspicious fires and enforcing fire and building safety codes.

The governor recently named Stephen Jones to the position.

Jones spent the last nine years as the fire marshal in Brownsburg, an Indianapolis suburb. He has a total of 38 years in the field, including as a firefighter, emergency medical technician, HAZMAT training coordinator and fire inspector.

In a statement, Gov. Eric Holcomb said that experience makes Jones the right person “to lead our work in improving public safety for Hoosiers.”

Jones replaces Joel Thacker, who was promoted in June to be executive director of the state Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the fire marshal’s office.

Jones will officially start his new job Aug. 29.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

