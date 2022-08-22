© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WVPE is a media sponsor for the LaSalle Council of the Boy Scouts of America Recruitment Drive

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published August 22, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT
scouts.png

WVPE is a media sponsor for the LaSalle Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Their back-to-school membership recruitment drive to engage both boys and girls from kindergartners to 12th grade is going on now. Boy Scouts are dedicated to helping Boys & Girls to “Be Prepared” with the Scouting program. Membership recruitment is currently being held at many schools, churches and other locations. Learn more information about nearby scout programs at BeAScout.org.