WVPE is a media sponsor for the LaSalle Council of the Boy Scouts of America Recruitment Drive

WVPE is a media sponsor for the LaSalle Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Their back-to-school membership recruitment drive to engage both boys and girls from kindergartners to 12th grade is going on now. Boy Scouts are dedicated to helping Boys & Girls to “Be Prepared” with the Scouting program. Membership recruitment is currently being held at many schools, churches and other locations. Learn more information about nearby scout programs at BeAScout.org.

