Attacks continue in Ukraine, 6 months into Russia's war and 31 years since Ukrainian independence

The violence has continued in the Eastern regions of Ukraine as the 6-month mark of the invasion by Russia arrived. There were concerns about an intensifying of strikes by Russian forces this week as Ukraine marked its 31st year of independence.

John Hudson, national security reporter for our editorial partner the Washington Post, joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee with more.

