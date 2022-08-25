© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

States that rely on the Colorado River brace for cuts and conflicts

Published August 25, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
A view from the top of Glen Canyon Dam where the historically low water levels are visible, about 180 feet lower than their peak. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)
A view from the top of Glen Canyon Dam where the historically low water levels are visible, about 180 feet lower than their peak. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)

For the first time ever, federal water managers have declared a “Tier 2” shortage on the Colorado River. As a result, Arizona will lose 21% of its river water next year — a crushing blow to local farmers.

But the latest round of cuts are just the beginning of what could become a prolonged period of scarcity and conflict in the West.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Sarah Porter, director of the Kyle Center for Water Management at Arizona State University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.