Ukraine nuclear power plant under threat as new offensive plan begins in the South

In Ukraine, a nuclear power plant that lost power twice Thursday still remains in a critically dangerous state. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to struggle to take back land from the Russians in the country’s south.

NPR’s Frank Langfitt has been on the roads around the conflict zone and tells Here & Now‘s Scott Tong what Ukrainian forces are planning next.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

