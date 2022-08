It's the last one of the year! 88.1 WVPE and South Bend Venues Parks & Arts present Meet Me On The Island Friday, September 2nd from 5:30 to 9:30 on the island behind the Century Center in downtown South Bend. Get ready for live music from Shake N’ Chill! Plus, there is food, drinks and dancing! You can get more information and a link to buy tickets HERE.