Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, remembered

Mikhail Gorbachev — the last leader of the Soviet Union and Nobel Peace Prize winner who helped bring an end to the Cold War — has died at age 91. The Russia where he died is a very different place from the Soviet Union where Gorbachev grew up and became president.

William Taubman is a biographer, professor emeritus at Amherst College and author of “Gorbachev: His Life and Times.” He talks with Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins.

