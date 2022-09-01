WVPE is a media sponsor for the 11th annual Michiana Pottery Tour, September 24th and 25th. This is a hybrid event with nine, in-person locations. Michiana has been a destination point for clay artists for more than four decades. This year’s tour will feature new and emerging ceramic talents. It's an opportunity to meet many regional and national artists and explore thousands of unique, handmade pots. To find out more go to MichianaPotteryTour.com.

