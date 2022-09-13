© 2022 WVPE
Card companies to begin tracking sales from gun shops

Published September 13, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT
Visa, Mastercard and American Express hope to help track suspicious purchasing activities before future mass shootings. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
Visa, Mastercard and American Express have announced that they will begin separately categorizing sales from gun shops. The hope is to help track suspicious purchasing activities before future mass shootings. However, gun rights advocates and lobbyists are not happy.

Roben Farzad of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure” podcast joins Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

