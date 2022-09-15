© 2022 WVPE
WVPE is a media sponsor for Round Barn Theater announcing Agatha Christie's, The Mousetrap

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published September 15, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT
WVPE is a media sponsor for Nappanee’s Round Barn Theater announcing Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, October 7 through the 30th. After a woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded in a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is amongst them. After a second murder, tensions and fears escalate. This murder/mystery features a brilliant surprise finish. Find out more about Mousetrap at TheBarnsAtNappanee.com.