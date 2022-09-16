© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Monday Night Special - Intelligence Squared U.S.: Should America Forgive Student Debt?

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published September 16, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT
Intelligence Squared Monday Night Special
Students In Mortar Boards and Money

Facing growing discontent over the rising cost of higher education, many prominent Democrats – and some Republicans – are calling on Washington to cancel the approximately $1.7 trillion Americans currently owe in student loan debt. Supporters see debt forgiveness as a necessary step to safeguarding the nation’s financial future and combating inequality in the education system. But others argue that this blanket policy would balloon the federal deficit, reward irresponsible borrowers, and waste taxpayer money on those who are not actually in need. Is it time for a student loan bailout?