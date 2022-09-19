'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought

With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd went to find out.

A water treatment plant in Central Phoenix. Despite dire levels on the Colorado River and looming cuts to states that depend on it, the city is not yet mandating residents use less water. (Peter O’Dowd/Here & Now)

The shortage on the Colorado River has prompted Paige Nett of Mesa, Ariz. to remove a large section of her lawn. The city is paying her $500 to do it. (Peter O’Dowd/Here & Now)

