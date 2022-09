WVPE is a media sponsor for Faith Mission in Elkhart inviting everyone to the 14th Annual Turkey Stampede on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th. It’s an event that supports Faith Mission's services for the homeless. There's a 10K, a 5K Run/Walk or 1 Mile Walk. Find out more and register for running, walking, or volunteering for the Faith Mission Turkey Stampede at TheFaithMission.org.