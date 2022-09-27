WVPE is a media sponsor for The South Bend Civic Theatre presenting West Side Story

© 2022 WVPE
September 27, 2022
WVPE is a media sponsor for The South Bend Civic Theatre presenting the musical West Side Story. A twentieth-century Romeo and Juliet story set to music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Two shows only: Saturday October 8th and Sunday October 9th. West Side Story with the South Bend Civic Theatre and the South Bend Symphony Orchestra at the Morris Performing Arts Center. Details and ticket info at SBCT.org.