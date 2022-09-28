© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Indiana Department of Correction leader stepping down to join lobbying firm

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 28, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT
Headshots of outgoing Indiana Department of Correction Commissioner Rob Carter, on left, and incoming Commissioner Christina Reagle, on right. Carter is a White man, balding with gray hair. Reagle is a White woman with wavy brunette hair. She is wearing glasses.
Courtesy of the State of Indiana
Indiana Department of Correction Commissioner Rob Carter, left, will step down Oct. 14, 2022 to join a lobbying firm. IDOC Deputy Commissioner Christina Reagle, right, will take over as commissioner, effective Oct. 17, 2022.

Indiana’s prison system is getting a new leader.

The governor’s office announced Wednesday that Department of Correction Commissioner Rob Carter will step down next month. He’s leaving his position for a job in the private sector, working for a major law and lobbying firm.

Carter was appointed as commissioner in 2017. Gov. Eric Holcomb praised his leadership, saying his work to create training programs for incarcerated people will have a “ripple effect across the state for years to come.”

Taking over the DOC top job is current deputy commissioner Christina Reagle. She’s been with the agency for more than a decade, including leadership of the finance, construction, data and technology divisions.

Reagle will start her new job Oct. 17.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
