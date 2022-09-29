Catholic hospital systems in Washington limit patients' reproductive care options

Nearly half of the hospital beds in Washington state are owned by Catholic hospital systems, limiting the reproductive care offered to patients. Providers at these hospitals terminate pregnancies only when the life of the pregnant person is at risk. But determining when to do so is not always clear.

