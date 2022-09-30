WVPE is a media sponsor of the BJ Leiderman Piano/Piano tour with Kenny White at the University of Notre Dame DeBartolo Performing Arts Center for one performance. BJ Leiderman-composer, musician and singer, composed most NPR theme songs such as Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Wait, Wait Don't Tell Me!, Science Friday and more. The BJ Leiderman concert is Thursday evening October 20th. Tickets are now on sale online at PerformingArts.ND.edu.

