Indiana News

Hoosiers have one week left to register to vote for this fall's election

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published October 4, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
A lawn sign that reads "Vote Here" in red block letters. The words are stacked on top of each other, with a red arrow pointing to the right. On the top and bottom of the sign are blue bars with white stars dotted inside them.
WFIU/WTIU
Hoosiers can register to vote at their local election administrator's office or online at IndianaVoters.com.

Hoosiers have one week left to register or update their registration if they want to vote in the November election.

The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11. If you want to register or update your registration in person at your local election administrator’s office, you have until the close of business that day.

But you have until midnight if you visit IndianaVoters.com. There, you can register or update your registration, see who’s on your ballot, find your polling place and request an absentee mail-in ballot.

To register, you’ll need either an Indiana driver’s license or state identification card. And you must be a citizen and have lived in your current precinct at least 30 days before the election.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri.
