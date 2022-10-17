Indiana Democrats launch 'Contract With Women' tour in final campaign push

Indiana Democrats are launching their closing argument for the 2022 election – a focus on women’s rights.

The party Monday launched its “Contract With Women” tour.

State Democrats are staking their electoral hopes on women turning out to vote in large numbers – and backing policies Democrats are pushing.

Rep. Cherrish Pryor (D-Indianapolis) said part of that strategy is highlighting that Republicans have controlled Indiana government for more than a decade.

“As it relates to ensuring pregnancy accommodations, they have failed," Pryor said. "As it relates to providing pre-K for all kids, they have failed. As it relates to protecting a woman’s reproductive rights, they have dismally failed.”

National polls increasingly suggest that it’s economic issues voters have top of mind this fall. Rep. Carey Hamilton (D-Indianapolis) said the causes Democrats are fighting for are economic, too.

“Access to affordable child care, access to pre-K education, access to contraception, access to basic health care for pregnant women and safe workplaces for pregnant women,” Hamilton said.

Indiana Republicans continue to shine a spotlight on inflation as the key issue this election.

