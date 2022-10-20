Where have all the snow crabs gone? Alaska cancels season after population plummets

Alaska has canceled its snow crab season amid a sudden population decline. This could be devastating for fishermen who depend on the industry for their livelihood.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with KMXT reporter Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak, Alaska, about the impact of the fishery closures and what happened to the billions of snow crabs that have disappeared.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.