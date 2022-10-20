WVPE is a media sponsor of Friends of the Lerner presenting Lindsey Buckingham

© 2022 WVPE
WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published October 20, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT
WVPE is a media sponsor of Friends of the Lerner presenting  singer/songwriter-Lindsey Buckingham in concert at the Lerner Theatre. Lindsay Buckingham has a career that spans over four decades. He’ll perform Fleetwood Mac songs like “Go Your Own Way” and “Big Love.” Plus, he’ll perform songs from his solo career, like “Trouble.” Lindsay Buckingham, in concert on Friday, November 4th. Get ticket information and more at TheLerner.com.