WVPE is a media sponsor of Friends of the Lerner presenting Lindsey Buckingham

WVPE is a media sponsor of Friends of the Lerner presenting singer/songwriter-Lindsey Buckingham in concert at the Lerner Theatre. Lindsay Buckingham has a career that spans over four decades. He’ll perform Fleetwood Mac songs like “Go Your Own Way” and “Big Love.” Plus, he’ll perform songs from his solo career, like “Trouble.” Lindsay Buckingham, in concert on Friday, November 4th. Get ticket information and more at TheLerner.com.

