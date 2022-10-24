© 2022 WVPE
Indiana unlikely to add COVID-19 to list of required children's vaccines

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published October 24, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT
Three middle school children are pictured wearing masks.
Alan Mbathi
/
IPB News
COVID-19 vaccines for kids 12 and older were approved in May 2021. Pfizer's emergency use authorization was expanded to 5- to 11-years-olds in November 2021. And the Food and Drug Administration authorized pediatric vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for children as young as 6 months in June 2022.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel recently recommended that state officials add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of routine immunizations for children.

But it’s unlikely Indiana will do so.

Indiana law mandates a list of required immunizations for children in elementary and high school. That includes polio, measles, mumps, pertussis, hepatitis and meningitis.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said, with the COVID-19 vaccine, he’s avoided mandates.

“I’ve always sought to offer, not order, when it comes to that,” Holcomb said.

READ MORE: Kids as young as 6 months could get COVID-19 vaccines soon in Indiana

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and other statewide issues.

Holcomb acknowledged that the General Assembly will consider any public health recommendations when it meets in January.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) declined to comment. But House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said he doesn’t plan to add COVID-19 to the list of required immunizations.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri.
See stories by Brandon Smith