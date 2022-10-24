WVPE is a media sponsor of The South Bend Civic Theatre presenting The Full Monty

WVPE is a media sponsor of The South Bend Civic Theatre presenting the musical-comedy The Full Monty. It’s the story of a group of unemployed steel-workers who decide that regardless of looks, ability, or anything else, they’re going to be the best strippers Buffalo has ever seen.To the end, audiences will wonder if these lovable misfits will “pull it off.” The Full Monty, November 4th through the 13th at South Bend Civic Theatre-now offering their Flex Pass. Get ticket information at

SBCT.org.

